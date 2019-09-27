FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maricopa discussing possible improvements to State Route 347

 
MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Maricopa officials say a highway that bisects the city in northwestern Pinal County is increasingly congested and is an important travel corridor that may need improvements.

City officials have scheduled an open house next Tuesday evening for discussion of a so-called scoping study of State Route 347.

According to city officials, the result will be a recommended plan for improvements to provide “a safe and reliable ... corridor that supports forecast growth.”

SR 347 is the main route for commuter travel between Maricopa and metro Phoenix and serves as Maricopa’s primary business and commercial corridor.

It also provides access to the expanding Wild Horse Pass development area north of Maricopa and to the Ak-Chin Indian Community and its entertainment district.

Future steps would include detailed engineering design and environmental studies.