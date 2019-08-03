Delaware fines Bloom Energy $40K for permit violations

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware regulators have fined a California energy company $40,000 for operating dozens of gas-powered fuel cells without a permit.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control on Friday announced that Bloom Energy agreed to pay the fine for operating 42 fuel cells more than a month before it actually received permission to do so.

The cells generate between 25 and 27.5 megawatts of power.

The News Journal reports that the fine is the first significant sanction imposed on Bloom since it received hundreds of millions of dollars in state incentives to bring a manufacturing facility to Newark.

Delmarva Power customers have paid more than $200 million in “renewable energy” surcharges to use energy created by Bloom’s fuel cells even though they’re powered by natural gas.