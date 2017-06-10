Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

$12.8 million water park being pushed in Pierre-Fort Pierre

 
Share

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Three Pierre and Fort Pierre residents have unveiled a proposal for a $12.8 million water park they hope will be built on the site of a 92-year-old outdoor swimming pool.

Organizers of the proposed Capital Cove tell the Capital Journal (http://bit.ly/2sbRDaY ) that it would fit the specifications for swim meets that could bring hundreds of competitors to weekend meets from across South Dakota, other states and Canada.

The Pierre Area Waterpark Committee aims to raise $5 million in private donations and partner with the city, which would own and operate the facility. The city hasn’t yet agreed.

Some residents pushed an idea a decade ago to consider a water park to serve both cities. A referendum shot down the idea, which was estimated to cost up to $10 million.

The time is ripe to complete the general idea in a new form because the city’s outdoor pool, built in the 1920s, is too old to make it worth maintaining, said Becky Burke, an organizer.

Pierre is the only South Dakota city of its size not to have updated its outdoor pool, she said.

___

Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com