FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman pleads guilty in fatal crash caused by meth DUI

 
Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a fatal crash that police say was caused by driving under the influence of methamphetamine.

AL.com reports that 46-year-old Donna Charlene Hardy entered a blind plea Friday in connection with the 2016 death of motorcyclist Johnny Dean Hopkins, who was 56. A blind plea means the defendant hasn’t reached a prearranged deal with prosecutors about sentencing.

According to police records, Hardy was on meth when her truck collided head-on with Hopkins’ motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while Hardy and a passenger were hospitalized for injuries.

Defense attorney Eric Wood declined comment to AL.com.

___

Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews