Woman charged; led police to apparent remains of child, 5

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman charged; led police to apparent remains of child, 5

 
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman has been charged with capital murder and child neglect after police say she led them to a house basement where they found what could be the remains of a 5-year-old child who had been missing for months.

Celeste Louise Smith, 35, of Meridian, made an initial appearance Thursday in Meridian city court and her bond was set at $250,000, the Meridian Star reported. A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Monday. It wasn’t clear whether she is represented by an attorney.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose told WTOK-TV the possible remains were found Wednesday, wrapped in garbage bags that were taped shut. The unopened bags were sent to the state crime lab.

Dubose said a woman told police last week that her 5-year-old son with special needs, Jakie Toole, had been missing since April. The chief said officers interviewed Smith, a family friend who had once taken care of the boy and one of his siblings. Dubose said Smith led officers first to a wooded area and then to the home where the remains were found.