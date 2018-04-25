FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Dealership finance manager charged with larceny

 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Hamden police have arrested a financial manager for allegedly embezzling thousands from a car dealership.

Police say 34-year-old Jevene Wright was arrested Monday on charges of larceny, for which he was arraigned that day in Meriden Superior Court.

Partyka Chevrolet dealership reported the embezzlement to police in November. An investigation revealed that Wright had allegedly stolen about $80,000 from the dealership in his role as financial manager.

According to police, Wright instructed customers to leave the “pay to order” portion of their checks blank, and then filled in his name to deposit the funds into his personal bank account.

Wright has since been fired. He is detained on a $25,000 bond. An attorney for Wright has not been identified.

Wright previously avoided jail by agreeing to testify in a murder trial after using a sham company to embezzle a Stamford corporation out of $1.4 million.