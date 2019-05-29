FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sheriff: Man kills brother, worker at business, then himself

 
Share

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his brother and an employee at the family business in South Carolina before killing himself.

Investigators said deputies found the bodies of Christopher McCutchan and Tammy Ricard at a business Tuesday evening.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement that deputies found another body a short time later checking on a call about shots fired at a dock.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Heath McCutchan’s body was found in Lake Murray. She says Heath and Christopher McCutchan are brothers and Ricard was an employee at their business.

Koon says the shooting appeared to be part of a family dispute. He says the investigation continues, but no one else appears to have been involved.