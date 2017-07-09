Man gets 20-year prison term for raping 83-year-old woman

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man convicted of sexually assaulting an 83-year-old woman in her apartment is now headed to state prison.

Forty-year-old David Thomas received a 20-year sentence on Friday.

Authorities say Thomas was living with a relative in the Glassboro apartment complex and the woman was familiar with him when she opened her door to him. She subsequently died of causes not directly related to the July 2015 attack.

A Gloucester County jury had deliberated for five hours before it convicted Thomas on an aggravated sexual assault charge in January.