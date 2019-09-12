The Latest: LA prosecutor, wife, son dead in shooting

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of three people in an apparent murder-suicide (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Authorities have identified family members they believe were killed by a Los Angeles deputy city attorney in a murder-suicide.

Police were called to a Northridge home Wednesday morning by a report of a domestic disturbance.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says 60-year-old Eric Lertzman died along with his wife and adult son. He joined the office in 2005.

The county coroner’s office identifies the other victims as 60-year-old Sandra Lertzman and 19-year-old Michael Lertzman.

Neighbors tell KABC-TV that the father shot his wife and son but his daughter managed to escape through a bathroom window and call police.

Neighbor Greg Demos tells KTLA-TV that the woman ran to his home in her pajamas and said that her father had tried to shoot her.

City Attorney Mike Feuer calls it “a horrible tragedy.”

Police say they found two handguns at the scene.

___

4:10 p.m.

A Los Angeles deputy city attorney has died along with two other family members in an apparent murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a Northridge home Wednesday morning and found a man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s dead.

The Los Angeles city attorney’s office says Eric Lertzman, his wife and his adult son were killed and says police had been called to the home by reports of a “domestic disturbance.”

Neighbors tell KABC-TV that the father shot his wife and son but his daughter managed to escape through a bathroom window and call police.

Neighbor Greg Demos tells KTLA-TV that the woman ran to his home in her pajamas and said that her father had tried to shoot her.

Police confirmed that a woman managed to flee the home.

They say two handguns were found at the scene.

___

3:32 p.m.

Los Angeles police say three people have died in an apparent murder-suicide in a Northridge home.

Police say they were called to the house at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and found three people dead: A man in his 60s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 20s.

Their names haven’t been released.

Neighbors tell KABC-TV that a father shot his wife and son but his daughter managed to escape through a bathroom window and call police.

Neighbor Greg Demos tells KTLA-TV that the woman ran to his home in her pajamas and said that her father had tried to shoot her.

Police confirmed that a woman managed to flee the home.

The LAPD also says two handguns were found at the scene.