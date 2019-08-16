FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Supreme Court narrows lifetime GPS tracking of sex offenders

By GARY D. ROBERTSON
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some repeat convicted sex offenders in North Carolina who’ve completed their sentences should no longer be subject to perpetual monitoring by satellite-linked bracelets because it’s unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.

A majority on the state’s highest court expanded a lower appeals court decision that last year concluded GPS monitoring of Torrey Grady — collecting information on his whereabouts potentially for the rest of his life — would equate to an unreasonable search.

The justices also decided the lifetime satellite-based tracking violates Fourth Amendment rights when imposed on anyone only because the person has been convicted of multiple sex offenses and it continues after the person has finished all punishments.

About 475 convicted sex offenders in the state who aren’t currently subject to law enforcement supervision participate in lifetime satellite-based monitoring, according to North Carolina Community Corrections. Spokesman Greg Thomas said the agency didn’t immediately know what portion of those people would no longer face such monitoring ordered solely because they had been declared a recidivist, in alignment with the decision. More than 24,000 people are currently listed in the state sex offender’s registry.

Other news
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

“Even if (the) defendant has no reasonable expectation of privacy concerning where he lives because he is required to register as a sex offender, he does not thereby forfeit his expectation of privacy in all other aspects of his daily life,” Associate Justice Anita Earls wrote in the majority opinion. “This is especially true with respect to unsupervised individuals like (Grady) who, unlike probationers and parolees ... have no ongoing relationship with the state.”

Earls wrote convicted sex offenders would still be subject to lifetime monitoring if they were designated by state law as a sexually violent predator, had been convicted of an aggravated offense, or were adults convicted of statutory rape or sex offense of someone under age 13.

The monitoring equipment allows law enforcement officials to collect information on the whereabouts of past sex offenders, who must wear the bracelet at all times. The bracelet must be charged daily for up to two hours, leaving the offender tethered to an electrical outlet, according to Friday’s decision.

The state’s attorneys defending the practice argued it allows law enforcement to solve crimes by excluding suspects and speeding up the apprehension of criminals. But no specific evidence was presented showing the program has helped capture or exonerate a suspect since it began with a North Carolina law in 2007, Earls wrote.

“The satellite program constitutes a substantial intrusion into those privacy interests without any showing by the state that the program furthers its interest in solving crimes that have been committed, preventing the commission of sex crimes, or protecting the public,” Earls said.

Associate Justice Paul Newby, writing a dissenting opinion, said the majority on the court failed to explain why GPS monitoring would be unconstitutional for people only declared as recidivist offenders. He said Earls’ opinion opened the door for all situations for lifetime monitoring to be struck down.

The majority “applies an unbridled analysis which understates the crimes, overstates repeat sex offenders’ legitimate expectations of privacy, and minimizes the need to protect society from this limited class of dangerous sex offenders,” Newby wrote. Justice Mike Morgan joined the dissent in the case, which was heard by six of the court’s seven current members.

Grady, who was convicted of sex-related offenses in 1997 and 2006, had already taken his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 2015 declared the monitoring was a serious privacy concern. But that court left it up to states to decide whether imposed monitoring is reasonable and for how long.

Grady’s case returned to state court. A state Court of Appeals panel overturned a New Hanover County trial judge’s decision in 2016 that upheld lifetime monitoring of Grady.

Nathan Freed Wessler, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union who filed a legal brief supporting Grady’s case, praised Friday’s ruling: “The court affirmed that once a person has served their sentence, the government can’t strap an invasive tracking device to them and record their every movement for life.”

Grady is now in prison for failing to register as a sex offender, according to state correction records. One of his attorneys didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and email seeking comment.

Attorney General Josh Stein, whose office represented the state in the case, had no immediately comment late Friday.

Twelve states allow lifetime monitoring, Earls’ opinion said. In North Carolina, subjects can ask officials that the requirement be terminated a year after they complete their sentences, including probation and supervision.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Grady was convicted in 2006, not 2007.