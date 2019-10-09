Markets Right Now: Stocks notch their first gain of the week

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing broadly higher on Wall Street, giving the market its first gain this week.

Technology companies and banks led the way higher Wednesday. Microsoft rose 1.9% and Citigroup climbed 1.6%.

The gains came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 2% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 26 points, or 0.9%, to 2,919.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 181 points, or 0.7%, to 26,346. The Nasdaq added 79 points, or 1%, to 7,903.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Technology companies and banks are leading stocks broadly higher in midday trading on Wall Street, putting the market on track for its first gain this week.

The gains Wednesday came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 2% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,916.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 165 points, or 0.6%, to 26,329. The Nasdaq added 77 points, or 1%, to 7,901.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Intel rose 1.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday and Thermo Fisher added 2%.

The gains came as the latest round of talks on trade resumed between the U.S. and China. Bloomberg News reported that China was open to accepting a partial trade deal.

Johnson & Johnson fell 1.4% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.

The S&P 500 rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,913.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 170 points, or 0.6%, to 26,335. The Nasdaq added 59 points, or 0.8%, to 7,883.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.