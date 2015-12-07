Indonesia house speaker denies Freeport extortion claim

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Indonesia house speaker denies Freeport extortion claim

By NINIEK KARMINI
 
Share

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The embattled speaker of Indonesia’s House of Representatives denied Monday that he demanded a stake worth billions of dollars in a giant U.S.-owned gold and copper mine in exchange for allegedly helping it extend its operating contract.

House speaker Setya Novanto and a businessman ally are accused of falsely using the names of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla to seek shares in PT Freeport Indonesia.

The two allegedly met in June with Freeport Indonesia chief executive Maroef Sjamsoeddin and asked for a 20 percent stake — 11 percent for Jokowi and the rest for Kalla — in return for an early extension of the company’s operations in Indonesia.

Jokowi denied any involvement and expressed anger Monday at Novanto’s alleged actions.

Other news
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline, Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Elected officials voted Thursday, July 27, 2023, to nearly double Milwaukee County's sales tax, two weeks after the city of Milwaukee approved a local sales tax increase as part of a bipartisan plan to avoid bankruptcy. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Milwaukee County approves sales tax increase as part of plan to avoid bankruptcy
FILE - This photo shows the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York, Oct. 5, 2021. A team of some of the world's leading social media researchers has published four studies looking at the relationship between the algorithms used by Facebook and Instagram and America's widening political divide. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file)
Deep dive into Meta’s algorithms shows that America’s political polarization has no easy fix
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of the agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
What’s next for Hunter Biden in court and Congress after his plea deal derails

The case has dominated news in Indonesia for several weeks and is seen as one of the biggest political scandals in years. The country has taken a variety of steps toward democracy, but is still one of the most corrupt in Asia.

In an investigation, Parliament’s Ethics Council questioned Sjamsoeddin and Energy and Mining Minister Sudirman Said in a hearing last Thursday broadcast on national television. However, on Monday it questioned Novanto behind closed doors, disappointing hundreds of journalists and spectators waiting outside the meeting room.

In comments from Monday’s hearing circulated among journalists, Novanto denied the accusation and said a secret recording of the June conversation made by the Freeport executive was illegal because it was done without his permission.

“This is an illegal recording, and I object to it being used as evidence,” Novanto told the Ethics Council.

In his testimony last Thursday, Sjamsoeddin indicated that Novanto, from the opposition Golkar Party, had attempted to extort the company’s shares.

Sjamsoeddin said he recorded the conversation because of suspicions about the subject of discussion and the presence of Muhammad Riza Chalid, an oil and gas businessman.

The 80-minute recording, played at the hearing, shocked many Indonesians. In it, Novanto and Chalid apparently attempt to convince the Freeport executive that they could ensure the company’s contract would be extended from 2021 to 2041 because of their influence and Novanto’s close connections with a Jokowi aide.

“I felt uncomfortable about the conversation because it was inappropriate,” Sjamsoeddin told the Ethics Council. He said he decided to report the conversation to his superiors and the government.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Said reported Novanto to the Ethics Council last month and provided it with a transcript of the conversation.

Freeport has agreed to divest 30 percent of its Indonesian unit as part of its investment agreement with the government. It has asked for an extension of its current contract, which ends in 2021, before investing billions of dollars more at its Grasberg mine.

Security Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told reporters last week that the government would not speed up the extension of Freeport’s contract because regulations say negotiations can only begin two years before the contract ends.

Grasberg, located in troubled Papua province, is one of the world’s largest gold and copper mines. It has experienced frequent violent protests by workers, while activist groups have complained of alleged pollution and unfair distribution of profits.

It is run by Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and produces around 220,000 tons of ore per day.