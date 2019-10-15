Hawaii power company plans to begin drilling geothermal well

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Hawaii power company plans to begin drilling geothermal well

 
Share

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Puna Geothermal Venture plans to begin drilling a new geothermal production well on Hawaii Island as part of its recovery from the Kilauea volcano eruption, officials said.

The energy company expects to begin drilling its Kapoho State 18 well Wednesday, The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday.

The company told community members in the Puna district on the east side of the Big Island earlier this month that the work is expected to be completed by mid-January.

The drilling is part of a resumption of operations after wells were isolated by lava in the eruption that began in May 2018 and destroyed more than 700 homes in lower Puna.

Other news
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox, source tells AP
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show

Lava destroyed a substation and covered a few geothermal wells, while cutting off road access to the state’s only geothermal power plant. Otherwise, the company was spared significant damage, officials said.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources in August approved permits for two new company wells, including the Kapoho State 18 well with an expected depth of about 5,000 feet (1,524 meters).

The company has five injection wells and six production wells ranging in depth between 4,000 and 8,000 feet (1,219 and 2,438 meters), officials said.

Company officials said during a September community meeting that they were still considering whether to drill a new well or clean an existing one.

“We were planning to drill the new well before the eruption,” said Mike Kaleikini, senior director of Hawaii affairs.

The company is also refurbishing wells it closed prior to the eruption and plans to generate and export electricity before the end of 2019, Kaleikini said.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/