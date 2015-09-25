Argentine groups criticize lifting Barrick Gold suspension

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Argentine groups criticize lifting Barrick Gold suspension

By Associated Press
 
Share

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Environmental groups in Argentina on Friday criticized a judge’s decision to lift orders suspending operations of a Canadian-owned mine that recently had a cyanide spill.

Groups including the Argentine Association of Environmental Lawyers argued it was too soon for investigators to know the severity of the spill or whether the problem had been corrected.

“We need to see the results” of the environmental tests, said local Greenpeace activist Gonzalo Strano.

On Tuesday, investigating Judge Pablo Oritja suspended all operations using cyanide at Barrick Gold’s Veladero mine, about 786 (1,265 kilometers) northwest of Buenos Aires.

Oritja said an environmental impact could not be ruled out, but that waters were not contaminated. On Thursday, the suspension was lifted and on Friday the company the mine was fully operational.

On Sept. 13, Barrick said a pipe carrying cyanide at the mine had a valve failure, causing a leak into nearby waters. An investigation determined about 35,300 cubic feet (1,000 cubic meters) of liquid cyanide solution had spilled.

In a statement earlier this week, Barrick said that the amount of cyanide would not pose a risk to humans.