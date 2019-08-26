FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Prescribed burn project to start this fall in west Wyoming

 
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Forest managers are planning to begin an expansive, yearslong controlled burn project on the Bridger-Teton National Forest this fall in western Wyoming.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the project in the Star Valley area will be done over a 10-year period and cover nearly 65,000 acres (26,300 hectares), a tract about a fifth the size of Grand Teton National Park.

The project will be a mix of fuels-reduction work designed to prevent wildfires from creeping onto private lands to the west, and prescribed burns that mimic wildfire’s natural role of invigorating browse for elk and mule deer.

The first burn is set for the backcountry Salt Range subalpine zone.

Greys River District Ranger Justin Laycock says impacts to the public are expected to be minimal.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com