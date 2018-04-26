Man pleads guilty in death of woman found burned in river

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old woman whose burned body was found in a river.

News outlets report 20-year-old Devin Deshawn Gregory entered his plea Wednesday, and is expected to testify against a suspect charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Tena Marie Broadus.

Gregory told the judge that an argument had arisen while Gregory, Broadus and others were using methamphetamine at 31-year-old Joshua Anthony Peterman’s home. Gregory said Peterman was worried Broadman was going to turn him in over a misdemeanor charge. She was restrained in a shed and later killed. Her remains were disposed of in the Biloxi River.

Peterman is scheduled to go on trial in May. Gregory’s attorney says Peterman has been threatening Gregory from jail.