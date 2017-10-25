FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Lumber Liquidators plans $36M settlement in flooring cases

 
Share

TOANO, Va. (AP) — Lumber Liquidators has agreed to a $36 million settlement to resolve claims brought on behalf of people who bought Chinese-manufactured laminate flooring reported to contain unsafe levels of formaldehyde.

The Virginia-based company said Tuesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding to settle all claims in two class-action lawsuits filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Lumber Liquidators will pay $22 million in cash and provide $14 million in store-credit vouchers to consumers who bought the flooring between January 2009 and May 2015, when it stopped selling the product, the company said in a statement.

The agreement still needs approvals from the court and the company’s board.

The company welcomes the agreement as “an important step toward resolving this legacy issue and moving forward,” CEO Dennis Knowles said in a statement.

Steven Toll, one of three attorneys appointed by the court to represent the plaintiffs in the multi-district litigation, said the proposed settlement would resolve claims by anyone who purchased the flooring. He said Lumber Liquidators has estimated that more than 700,000 people bought the product, but it is unclear how many of them will file claims under the settlement.

The lawsuits were filed after a March 2015 segment on “60 Minutes” reporting that laminate flooring made in China had illegal levels of formaldehyde. Exposure to high levels can cause respiratory problems and irritation of the eyes, nose and throat. It can also increase a person’s risk of developing cancer.

“We think consumers will get a good value by getting cash or store vouchers to buy other products from Lumber Liquidators,” Toll said.