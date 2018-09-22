FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tennessee woman sentenced for stealing kids’ meal money

 
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for stealing $162,000 from a government program that provides funding for summer meals for poor children.

Shelby County prosecutors say Jeannette Jives-Nealy was found guilty of theft and money laundering in July. A judge sentenced her Friday.

Jives-Nealy was doing business as Kingdom Dominion Worldwide Ministries when she received $122,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture based on projections she would serve 33,800 meals per month in June and July of 2014. She received an additional $40,000 after claiming to have served more than 40,500 meals that June.

Records showed Jives-Nealy used the money to travel and buy retail items rather than feed children.

She was convicted in a school food voucher scheme in Florida in 2007.