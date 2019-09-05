Tax credit experts suggest NJ reduce business incentives

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Tax credit experts suggest NJ reduce business incentives

By MIKE CATALINI
 
Share

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s business tax credits amounted to twice the national average, and officials should consider reducing them, experts on Thursday told lawmakers considering overhauling the state’s expired tax credit program.

The Democrat-led Senate Select Committee on Economic Growth Strategies held its second meeting in the statehouse annex Thursday and heard from a half-dozen tax incentive experts. The hearings come after the state’s business tax incentives, which were enacted in 2013, expired earlier this summer.

They also come as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration puts tax credits under the microscope. Murphy earlier this year commissioned a comptroller’s report that showed the agency overseeing tax credits did not always know whether businesses were meeting required thresholds to get credits. That also led Murphy to establish a task force, whose work led to a report in June showing special interests had helped author the 2013 tax credit law.

TJ Bartik, a senior economist at the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, says New Jersey should consider halving its awards, along with implementing strong claw back provisions, as well as awarding incentives upfront rather than over a long period.

Other news
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sen. McConnell says he plans to serve his full term as leader despite questions about his health
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy

He also pointed to programs in other states, including Oregon where awards are given as loans and then forgiven if the jobs thresholds are met or maintained.

New Jersey’s awards amounted to about $66,000 per job, according to Democratic state Sen. Bob Smith, who chairs the committee.

The committee also heard from Josh Goodman, a senior officer at Pew Charitable Trusts, who pointed to capped awards, which could allow for easier budgeting and planning.

That aligns with a key part of Murphy’s proposal, which has called for capping how much the state awards.

Lawmakers at initially balked at the notion, but Smith said after the hearing that some type of “flexible” cap, which would entail allowing the Legislature and governor to permit certain firms to go beyond the limit if certain conditions are met, could work.

Jackson Brainerd, a policy specialist with the National Conference of State Legislatures, cautioned lawmakers and responded to a frequent opinion from the chamber of commerce and other business groups: that tax incentives are necessary to make New Jersey competitive with other stats.

“There is no evidence that the number of economic development tax incentives offered bears any relation to the broader performance of a state’s economy,” Brainerd said.

Smith gave some credence to worries raised by business groups.

“There’s a lot of concern out there that we really need to get the program back up,” Smith said. “If we’re going to do it we should do it sooner rather than later.”