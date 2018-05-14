Lightning strike causes fire, $50K damage in Delaware

MILL CREEK, Del. (AP) — The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimates that a lightning strike caused $50,000 worth of damage to Delaware apartments.

The News Journal reports that the National Weather Service says lightning struck in the vicinity of Mill Creek’s Arundel Apartments Saturday night. Mill Creek Fire Company spokesman John Stewart says the ensuing fire heavily damaged the roof and third story of the apartment building.

More than 100 firefighters and emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Stewart says no one was injured. It’s unclear how many people were displaced by the fire, water and smoke damage.

___

