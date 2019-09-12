FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: Suspect in 2005 Virginia student slaying arrested

 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia say they have arrested the suspect in the stabbing death of a Hampton University student 14 years ago.

Police in Hampton on Thursday said Jihad Amir Ramadan turned himself in to authorities in Norfolk Wednesday.

Police say officers responding to a call about a large fight in July 2005 found 20-year-old Byron J. Bryant suffering from stab wounds. He died at a hospital and investigators identified Ramadan as the suspect.

Authorities say Ramadan was 18 years old when Bryant died and believe he fled the state after the brawl.

The Daily Press reports Ramadan faces a second-degree murder charge. His attorney declined a request for comment from the newspaper.

Ramadan had been featured on “America’s Most Wanted” and “In Pursuit with John Walsh.”

