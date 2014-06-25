2 dead, 1 hurt in Wilbraham car crash

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (AP) — Police say two young men were killed and a third was injured when their car struck a utility pole in Wilbraham.

The crash at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday occurred on a downhill stretch of road. Police say it appears as if speed was a factor and the vehicle went of control before striking a guard rail and the pole.

Police Chief Roger Tucker says all three men were thrown from the vehicle.

He says 23-year-old Nolan Toski died at the scene and 19-year-old Nathan Raffol died at the hospital. Both were from Wilbraham

Twenty-four-year-old Adam Surrette of Springfield was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he’s in critical condition.

Exactly who was driving remains under investigation.