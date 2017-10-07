FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Charges: Man lived with dead bodies of his mother, brother

 
Share

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Minnesota man lived in his house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year.

Sixty-year-old Robert James Kuefler of White Bear Lake is charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death because he neglected to tell authorities they died of natural causes, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press .

The bodies were found last year. Kuefler was charged this week. Police say he told them his mother, 94-year-old Evelyn Kuefler, died in August 2015 and his brother, Richard Kuefler, died before that and he couldn’t bring himself to bury them.

The complaint says his mother’s body was decayed and skeletal and his brother’s body was “mummified.”

Robert Kuefler didn’t return a message left by The Associated Press.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com