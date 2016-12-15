Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man sentenced to 15 years to life for killing ex-girlfriend

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend who authorities say was choked and stabbed has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Vincent Salamony’s (SAL'-uh-mon-eez) attorney said Thursday that Salamony pleaded guilty Dec. 8 to a murder charge in last year’s slaying of 24-year-old Ellen Paige Clarke and was immediately sentenced.

Attorney Joseph Landusky says Salamony deeply regrets the slaying.

The Columbus Dispatch reports court documents say Columbus police found Clarke’s body in her apartment June 7, 2015, after Salamony told police he killed her. The documents say the 25-year-old Columbus man told authorities he tried to strangle Clarke while arguing and “grabbed a knife and slit her throat and stabbed her in the heart or near it.”

This story has been corrected to show that Salamony was sentenced Dec. 8, not Wednesday.