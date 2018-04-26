2 sentenced in Wyoming double murder case

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — A man and woman have been sentenced in the 2017 deaths and mutilation of two Wyoming men.

District Judge Michael “Nick” Deegan sentenced Michael Montano on Wednesday to 60 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder and 2.5 years to three years for each of two counts of mutilation of dead bodies. All four sentences will run consecutively.

The Gillette News Record reports that Montano earlier pleaded no contest to killing 33-year-old Phillip Brewer and 37-year-old Jody Fortuna, then dismembering the bodies in an attempt to dispose of them.

Before he was sentenced, Montano apologized to Fortuna’s mother.

Montano’s former girlfriend, 24-year-old Kylee Collins, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail for interfering with the police investigation after the men were reported missing.

