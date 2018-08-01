FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Vegas woman faces prison time in talent booking fraud case

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman faces years of prison time after being sentenced for embezzling over $230,000 from people by posing as a talent booking representative.

A District Court judge Wednesday sentenced 44-year-old Marlene Fitzgerald to up to eight years in prison after previously pleading guilty to theft. She also was ordered to pay restitution.

The state Attorney General’s Office says Fitzgerald operated an embezzlement scam in which she operated under several business names while promising to use claimed celebrity connections to arrange performances by recording star Justin Bieber and The Chainsmokers.

Fitzgerald and her husband, Marcus Fitzgerald, await sentencing in a separate case in which each pleaded guilty in June to fraud in a real estate investment scam.