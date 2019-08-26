Omaha police say man died after motorcycle hit wall

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man died after his motorcycle rammed into a wall in central Omaha.

The crash occurred a little before 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police say the motorcyclist was heading south when his bike ran west off the roadway and hit the wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol consumption and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors.

The man’s been identified as 22-year-old Brandon Valverde, who lived in Omaha.