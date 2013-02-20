NKorean propaganda video shows Obama in flames

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — A new North Korean video portrays President Barack Obama and American troops in flames and says the North conducted its recent nuclear test because of U.S. hostility.

The video follows a string of critical rhetoric against the United States. Another video posted earlier this month showed an American city being attacked by missiles.

The most recent video, posted Sunday by a YouTube account affiliated with a pro-reunification government agency, shows a blazing fire superimposed over footage of Obama, and ends with a generic simulation of a nuclear device exploding underground.

The United States currently is negotiating in the Security Council for stronger U.N. sanctions against Pyongyang following a Feb. 12 nuclear test in the far northeast, the country’s third since 2006.