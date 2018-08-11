FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
King County detective suspended after Uber driver attack

 
SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff’s Office says a detective was suspended for four days without pay after an internal investigation determined she punched, kicked, scratched and slapped an Uber driver while she was off duty.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht said this week that detective Janette Luitgaarden would serve the suspension for unbecoming conduct in the Nov. 4, 2017 incident.

The Washington State Patrol says Luitgaarden appeared significantly intoxicated after she attacked the driver while the car was southbound Interstate 405.

A police report says that Luitgaarden began yelling that she was being kidnapped while in the vehicle and tried to jump out of the moving car. The report says she attacked the driver after the driver grabbed her arm to keep her from jumping.

Luitgaarden’s union representative said she was experiencing personal problems that night and was embarrassed by her actions.