Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

New York man charged in Delaware alcohol smuggling operation

 
Share

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Staten Island man has been charged with illegally transporting and smuggling alcohol from Delaware to New York in a tractor trailer.

John Yeomans, director of the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, says 58-year-old Alphonse Iannacone was arrested Thursday after a seven-month investigation.

Agents with the division seized a tractor trailer driven by Iannacone at Tri-State Liquors in Claymont. Inside, agents said they found more than 1,400 cases of beer and $99,435 in cash.

Iannacone was charged with third-degree criminal solicitation, prohibited transportation of spirits, wines or beer, unlawful transporting of alcohol in Delaware and shipping and transporting alcohol liquor.

Iannacone was released on $2,000 unsecured bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.