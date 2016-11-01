New York man charged in Delaware alcohol smuggling operation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Staten Island man has been charged with illegally transporting and smuggling alcohol from Delaware to New York in a tractor trailer.

John Yeomans, director of the Delaware Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement, says 58-year-old Alphonse Iannacone was arrested Thursday after a seven-month investigation.

Agents with the division seized a tractor trailer driven by Iannacone at Tri-State Liquors in Claymont. Inside, agents said they found more than 1,400 cases of beer and $99,435 in cash.

Iannacone was charged with third-degree criminal solicitation, prohibited transportation of spirits, wines or beer, unlawful transporting of alcohol in Delaware and shipping and transporting alcohol liquor.

Iannacone was released on $2,000 unsecured bail. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.