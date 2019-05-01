FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

UN: Clashes in Libya’s capital are hampering aid, evacuation

 
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says armed clashes in the Libyan capital Tripoli along with random shelling and explosives placed on roads are hampering the evacuation of civilians and the delivery of aid.

Forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive to take Tripoli in early April and are battling militias loosely allied with the U.N.-supported government based there.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that since the conflict began, 102 civilian casualties have been verified, including 23 fatalities, and over 45,000 people have fled their homes, according to the U.N. migration agency.

He said the hostilities are also impacting health workers and health facilities.

U.N. officials report that at least four health workers have been killed and 11 ambulances have been damaged or destroyed in the conflict, Dujarric said.