District to investigate homework about kids running from cop

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh school officials are investigating “inappropriate” homework assigned to first graders about children running from a police officer.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the one-page reading assignment distributed to students at Linden Pre-K in Point Breeze describes children named Tom and Rob running from “the cop” and not stopping.

Superintendent Anthony Hamlet said in a statement Thursday that the assignment sends the wrong message to students and doesn’t meet expectations for instruction.

Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis says the apparent aim was to teach kids short words with the letter “O’’ in the middle. She says the assignment was a mistake but that parents should’ve contacted the teachers rather than posting on social media.

Local police officials called the assignment irresponsible and said they’re glad the district is investigating.