FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

St. Louis tax preparer sentenced for falsified returns

 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A tax preparer from St. Louis has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for facilitating the filing of numerous false tax returns.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Friday that 34-year-old Filmon Tekle’s scheme cost the government nearly $167,500. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tekle charged significant fees for filing the returns and paid tax preparers a kickback for their work.

Prosecutors say Tekle ran a tax preparation business under a different name each year from 2013 to 2015, including First Class Tax LLC, Reward Tax and First Class Tax Group LLC.

Tekle pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and four counts of falsifying tax returns. He was sentenced Thursday.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com