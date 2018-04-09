FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Company says 2 Omaha Younkers stores to close

 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The owner of Younkers department stores has told the Nebraska Labor Department that it intends to close both Omaha stores.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the closings are expected to be permanent and affect nearly 360 employees.

Younkers parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., has filed for bankruptcy protection as it struggles with debt and declining mall traffic.

Bon-Ton’s notification of its intention to close the Omaha stores didn’t mention its other Iowa and Nebraska properties. They are Younkers stores in Lincoln and Grand Island and one in Sioux City, Iowa. Bon-Ton also operates Herberger’s stores in Hastings, Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff.