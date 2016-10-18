Death of Bismarck girl at shooting range appears accidental

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say the shooting death of a Bismarck teenager at a rifle range south of the city appears accidental.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Jaide Tosseth was target shooting with family members at the McLean Bottoms Shooting Range on Sunday when she died.

Sheriff’s Maj. Kelly Leben says the girl was in a safe zone when the shooting occurred. Authorities are still investigating what happened. They’re reviewing footage from surveillance cameras at the range.

The state Game and Fish Department operates the gun range and is helping with the investigation.