A closer look at Flint, Michigan, and its demographics, according to the U.S. Census Bureau:

— POPULATION: 99,000 (2014 estimate), down from a peak of almost 200,000 in 1960.

— RACIAL MAKEUP: black, 57 percent; white, 37 percent; others, 6 percent.

— RESIDENTS BELOW POVERTY LINE: 42 percent.