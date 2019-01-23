FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Coroner: Child killer’s son hangs himself in state prison

 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Officials say the son of a notorious child killer hanged himself in a California prison at age 32.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office said Wednesday that Curtis Dean Anderson Jr. died by suicide Monday in California State Prison-Sacramento.

He was the son of Curtis Dean Anderson Sr., who kidnapped and murdered 7-year-old Xiana Fairchild in Vallejo in 1999. He was arrested the following year after kidnapping 8-year-old Midsi Sanchez, who escaped after two days. He was suspected in at least one additional child abduction.

His son was serving a 16-year voluntary manslaughter sentence for killing 31-year-old Vance Fisher in 2005. Anderson Jr. was sentenced to another nearly three years last fall for threatening a correctional officer.

His father died from medical complications in 2007 at age 46 while serving a life sentence.