FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Rescue team recovers body of member who died in avalanche

 
Share

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado mountain rescue team has recovered the body of a longtime team member who died in a weekend avalanche.

The Pitkin County sheriff’s office says members of Mountain Rescue Aspen recovered the body of 57-year-old John Galvin on Tuesday morning. Galvin died Sunday in an avalanche while he was backcountry skiing out of bounds near the Aspen Highlands ski resort.

The recovery effort was delayed because of dangerous snow conditions.

The Aspen Times reports that the Colorado Army National Guard carried four team members to the spot via Blackhawk helicopter while others were posted at the ski resort to act as spotters and backup rescuers.

Galvin had been a volunteer member of Aspen Mountain Rescue for 30 years. A second skier, who hasn’t been identified, was injured in Sunday’s avalanche but was able to call for help.

___

Information from: The Aspen Times, http://www.aspentimes.com/