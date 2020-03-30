Mayors tell lawmakers Noem’s inaction has them “hamstrung”

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Mayors tell lawmakers Noem’s inaction has them “hamstrung”

By STEPHEN GROVES
 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Mayors from South Dakota’s largest cities told lawmakers Monday that Gov. Kristi Noem’s resistance to ordering a statewide business shutdown has left them struggling to take action to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Legislators convened through a conference call to consider a series of emergency bills, hearing from mayors on a measure that would allow cities and counties to declare a public health emergency and move quickly to shut down businesses.

As the governor’s staff explained the bills, Noem’s strategy for the coronavirus crisis became more clear: Try to keep businesses open and only step in if things get so bad that the state Secretary of Health needs to declare a public health emergency.

Matt McCaulley, a lawyer who advises Noem, said that shutting down nonessential businesses would not stop the spread of the coronavirus, but would result in continued layoffs.

Other news
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

The governor has said the state could be battling COVID-19 for months and wants communities to find ways to keep businesses open.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken told legislators he has had mayors across the state reach out to him to ask what they should do. He said mayors have been “hamstrung” by the lack of action from Noem.

TenHaken has said that ordering businesses to close could open the cities up to lawsuits in the absence of clear state law. Some cities have not waited for permission, instead closing bars, restaurants and retail stores.

Health officials reported on Monday they have confirmed 101 cases of COVID-19, more than doubling the number of cases since Thursday. So far, 34 people in South Dakota have recovered after contracting the coronavirus, while one has died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Legislators were originally scheduled to meet Monday to consider vetoes from the governor, but spent the bulk of their time considering the emergency bills. The proposals cover a range of issues, including pushing local elections back until at least June, waiving requirements on schools for in-person instruction and creating a fund of about $11 million for loans to small businesses affected by the pandemic.

All the bills could be put into effect immediately if they get a two-thirds majority vote. They all have a sunset clause to expire later in the year.

The remote meetings of the House and Senate were peppered with technological hiccups as lawmakers struggled to navigate the make-do system. Others forgot to turn off their microphones, sharing comments they intended to be private.

Lawmakers said they planned to meet into the night to take action on the bills.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

STEPHEN GROVES
STEPHEN GROVES
Stephen is a correspondent based in South Dakota.