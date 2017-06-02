Search for missing Idaho man after truck found in Wyoming

WORLAND, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an Idaho man missing for two years after they found his truck abandoned in a ditch in western Wyoming.

They planned a ground search after using a drone aircraft to look for 39-year-old Patrick Michael Combs of Inkom, Idaho.

The Northern Wyoming Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2rtNpZq) Combs was last seen driving a white Mazda pickup truck with a camper shell in Inkom in 2015. He was wearing work clothes and boots.

Combs’ truck was found May 25 in a roadside ditch halfway between Ten Sleep and Worland.

Washakie County Sheriff Steve Rakness says the truck looked like it had been there for some time. He says it’s not clear why the truck was in Wyoming.

