Markets Right Now: Tech leads a broad decline for US stocks

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Markets Right Now: Tech leads a broad decline for US stocks

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Technology companies led a broad slide in stocks on Wall Street as investors worry about the potential for another escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Friday’s selling, which reversed an early gain, followed a report by Bloomberg saying that the Trump administration is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China.

Technology companies, which have much to lose if the trade war worsens, led the way lower.

Micron Technology, which also issued a weak profit forecast, citing the trade conflict, plunged 11.1%.

Facebook fell another 1.7%, capping its worst week of the year.

The S&P 500 fell 15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,961.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 70 points, or 0.3% to 26,820. The Nasdaq fell 91 points, or 1.1%, to 7,939.

___

11:50 a.m.

U.S. stocks edged lower in midday trading Friday as broad gains for banks were offset by sharp drops in technology companies.

A weak profit forecast and a sales warning brought on by the U.S.-China trade war sent chipmaker Micron Technology plunging, leading losses among the broader technology sector.

Communications stocks also fell. Facebook lost 1.2%

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.2%, to 2,871.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8 points or less than 0.1% to 26,901. The Nasdaq fell 36 points, or 0.5%, to 7,994.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.70%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, but not enough to get the benchmark S&P 500 out of the red for the week.

Banks and industrial companies had some of the biggest gains in early trading Friday.

Wells Fargo jumped 3.9% after the troubled bank named its third CEO in as many years.

Vail Resorts soared 6.7% after reporting quarterly results that were better than analysts expected, and Las Vegas Sands rose 5.6% following news that the stock would be added to the S&P 500 index.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,983.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65 points, or 0.2%, to 26,957. The Nasdaq rose 5 points, or 0.1%, to 8,036.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.70%.