Court upholds ex-Sen. Orie’s convictions in elections case

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court upholds ex-Sen. Orie’s convictions in elections case

By MARK SCOLFORO
 
Share

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former Pennsylvania state senator’s conviction for using government employees to work on political campaigns was upheld Tuesday by a panel of federal appeals judges.

A 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against former Sen. Jane Clare Orie, saying her second trial in 2012 did not constitute double jeopardy and that the trial judge properly prevented testimony from a defense expert.

The appeals court said it was not a violation for the first trial to have been halted during jury deliberations because a forgery had just come to light that could have tainted the verdict.

“Forging evidence is one way to get a mistrial,” wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas, backing a state appeals court’s analysis that a mistrial was needed to counteract the fraud.

Other news
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly are heading to the Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox, source tells AP
Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
US to announce $345 million military aid package for Taiwan
FILE - Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park, Nov. 5, 2021, in Houston. A nearly 1,300-page police report released on Friday, July 28, 2023, shows some of the safety concerns people had before rap superstar Travis Scott took the stage at the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Worker warned organizer ‘Someone’s going to end up dead’ before crowd surge at ’21 Travis Scott show

“Given the importance of the forged documents, the threat to the integrity of the verdict and the lack of a good alternative remedy, the only solution was a mistrial,” Bibas wrote.

Orie also argued she was improperly prevented from putting on an expert on the topic of state Senate rules who supposedly would have testified that employees were able to use compensatory time to do campaign work from Senate offices.

The federal judges ruled that would have been immaterial, so her constitutional right to present her defense was not violated.

“To convict, the jury had to find that she told her staff to do political work on the state’s time,” Bibas wrote. “And her expert testimony about what employees could do on comp time could not have affected that finding.”

Orie, R-Allegheny, served most of a 2½-year minimum jail sentence for theft of services, conspiracy, evidence tampering and forgery. She resigned from the Senate following her conviction.

Her defense lawyer, Bill Costopoulos, said the 3rd Circuit opinion was being reviewed and a decision about further proceedings has not been made.

Prosecutors welcomed the ruling.

“We agree with the well-written and well-reasoned opinion from the Third Circuit and it reflects the high confidence that we have had all along in this prosecution,” said Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney’s office.

Orie’s appeal had been consolidated with those of her sisters, former state Supreme Court Justice Joan Orie Melvin and Orie Melvin’s aide, Janine Orie. The 3rd Circuit ruling said opinions in those cases will be issued separately.