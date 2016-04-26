Ohio man calmly tells 911: ‘I just shot and killed my wife’

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Ohio man calmly tells 911: ‘I just shot and killed my wife’

By DAN SEWELL
 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — A suburban Cincinnati man called 911 and gave his address, and when the dispatcher asked what she could help him with, he replied calmly: “I just shot and killed my wife.”

He told her he would leave his gun in the kitchen and wait for police on his front stoop.

Police said Jeffrey Hawkins, 57, surrendered to officers at his Colerain Township home after the call Monday morning. He had told authorities his wife, 59-year-old Jo Ann Hawkins, cleaned out their bank account on Saturday — his birthday — and refused to talk to him Monday before he shot her multiple times with a .40-caliber handgun.

Asked by the dispatcher if he was still armed, he replied: “It’s (the gun) on the sink. I’m not a threat to anybody. I’m a former police officer.”

Other news
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
FILE - Dustin Poirier, right, kicks Michael Chandler during the first round of a lightweight bout in the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in New York. No. 2 ranked lightweight Poirier face No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the so-called BMF title in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FILE)
Poirier, Gaethje prepared for possible brutal rematch at UFC 291
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries

Hawkins identifies himself on social media as a public safety and security professional who received police training in Chicago.

His composure cracked after the dispatcher asked him what exactly had happened. He said he had called police Saturday when money was taken from their account while he was away. His wife wouldn’t explain, he said.

“She just kept saying, ‘Talk to my lawyer.’ And I don’t know, it just happened,” he said, choking up. The dispatcher urged him to stay calm.

“God forgive me,” he said, then said he heard sirens.

Hawkins was charged with murder. A Hamilton County judge set $3 million bond on Tuesday, pending grand jury action next week. A phone message was left for his attorney.

A neighbor, Peggy Ray, told WCPO-TV she had been in their home for a Tupperware party hosted by Jo Ann Hawkins.

“She was a very nice person,” she said.

___

Follow the reporter at http://www.twitter.com/dansewell

To see some of his other recent stories: http://bigstory.ap.org/content/dan-sewell