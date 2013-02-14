United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Eastern Ill. courts not yet allowing cameras

 
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — The chief judge for six circuit courts in eastern Illinois says it could be a long time before those courts join others around the state now allowing cameras and recording equipment.

Sixth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Dan Flannell told The News-Gazette in Champaign (http://bit.ly/12hrjc8 ) this week that most of the judges in the district say they aren’t yet ready to be part of a state pilot program. The circuit includes Champaign, DeWitt, Douglas, Macon, Moultrie and Piatt counties.

Flannell isn’t opposed to joining the pilot program, but says he won’t force it on other judges.

Flannell has set up a committee to monitor the program elsewhere and report back to him.

The Illinois Supreme Court last year OK’d the pilot program. More than two dozen counties have allowed courtroom cameras.