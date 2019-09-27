Nicaragua’s Nuevo Diario paper stops printing after 39 years

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nicaragua’s Nuevo Diario paper stops printing after 39 years

By GABRIELA SELSER
 
Share

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaragua’s Nuevo Diario newspaper announced Friday that it is stopping its print edition after 39 years.

Nuevo Diario was favorable to the Sandinista Revolution when it was founded in 1980, but has been become critical of President Daniel Ortega’s crackdown on protests.

The paper said it was stopping its print run “due to economic, technical and logistical difficulties that make it impossible to function.”

Douglas Carcache, the paper’s director, said the closure would leave more than 100 reporters, photographers and administrative staff unemployed. He said the print and digital versions would stop publishing.

Other news
District Attorney Tom Durden of Georgia's Atlantic Judicial Circuit speaks at a news conference, May 8, 2020, in Brunswick, Georgia, about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Durden, the longtime prosecutor who won convictions in Georgia's infamous “tomato patch” killing and called in state investigators to build a case against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery has died. Durden was 66. AP Photo/Russ Bynum)
Tom Durden, Georgia DA who ordered takeover of stalled Ahmaud Arbery investigation, dies at 66
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Aaron Judge comes off injured list before Yankees open series at Baltimore
This cover image released by Concord Records shows Natural Disaster by Bethany Cosentino. (Concord Records via AP)
Music Review: Bethany Cosentino’s debut solo album “Natural Disaster” lacks punch

Since last year the paper has complained Ortega’s government has not allowed it to obtain imported newsprint and ink. Carcache said Friday that authorities had held at least 60 tons of the paper’s newsprint. The closure also includes a related publication, Metro, a free paper that had circulated for six years.

The country’s oldest newspaper, La Prensa, founded 93 years ago, has previously said it only has enough ink and newsprint for a few months.

María Elvira Domínguez, president of the Inter-American Press Society, said the closure was “product of Daniel Ortega’s repressive policy of punishing the press.”

Hundreds of Nicaraguans have been killed, jailed or forced into exile since protests against Ortega erupted in April 2018.

The Inter-American Press Association said it “regrets that another newspaper in Latin America has stopped publishing due to pressure from an authoritarian government.”

The association noted that Nuevo Diario previously had to cut its print edition from 38 to eight pages on weekdays because of the paper shortage.