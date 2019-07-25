New Mexico nurse faces charges in opioid deaths, overdoses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico nurse practitioner is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges for allegedly causing the deaths of three patients and two overdoses by overprescribing opioids.

The state attorney general’s office announced the felony charges against Andrei Marchenko on Thursday. They include counts of Medicaid fraud.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the 59-year-old Marchenko had an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration first contacted state prosecutors in 2017 after receiving information from several sources that indicated Marchenko allegedly was prescribing large doses of controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

In one case, prosecutors say he continued to write prescriptions and file claims under the name of a patient who died.

Records show Marchenko voluntarily surrendered his prescription privileges in April 2017.