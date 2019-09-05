Black bear killed early Thursday morning in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana wildlife managers have killed a black bear that had been running around residential areas on the south side of Billings.

The Billings Gazette reports that the bear was on the run for a little over an hour after the Billings Police Department was first called about it at around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police received multiple calls about the bear’s activity. No injuries to people or pets were reported.

Billings police Sgt. Glenn Gunther says there were concerns from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks about problems the animal could create in a residential area in daylight. So the decision was made to shoot the bear, which occurred about 5:10 a.m.

There have been multiple other black bear sightings this summer in and around Billings.

