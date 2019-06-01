FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Michigan creates online system for child abuse reports

 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — People who are legally required to report suspected child abuse and neglect in Michigan may now do so online.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently launched the Michigan Online Reporting System for use by mandated reporters such as physicians, teachers and clergy. Previously, they had to call to make a verbal report to Children’s Protective Services and follow up with a written report.

An amendment to Michigan’s Child Protection Law allowed the department to create an online reporting system for mandated reporters as an option. The department says that more than 15,000 mandated reporters have registered to use the online system since February.

A toll-free hotline remains available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For emergencies, mandated reporters must call 911 and then the hotline.