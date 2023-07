Officials: Georgia man killed in crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says a Georgia man has been killed in a car crash on the North Carolina portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

News outlets report the park service says in a news release that 61-year-old Kurt Klein of Duluth, Georgia, was killed when his car left the northbound lane and hit a tree at the Grandfather Mountain Overlook parking area. Klein was pronounced dead at the scene after Friday’s accident. It occurred about 76 miles (122 kilometers) northeast of Asheville and 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of the Linn Cove Viaduct.

Parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon says the accident was the 11th death this year on the parkway, compared to 20 in all of 2018. She said nearly half of last year’s deaths stemmed from motor vehicle accidents.