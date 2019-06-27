FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Pennsylvania lawmakers move to block plastic bag bans

 
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is teeing up legislation to temporarily block any sort of tax or ban on the sale or distribution of plastic bags or just about any other container, wrapping or bag.

The provision was added to wider budget-related legislation advancing Wednesday night in the state House of Representatives.

It comes as Philadelphia city officials strongly consider a sweeping ban on single-use plastic bags and a 15-cent fee on reusable bags that many stores provide.

Under the bill, legislative agencies would have to study the economic and environmental impact and report back by the end of 2020.

Until those reports are delivered, the bill would block lawmakers and municipalities from imposing any ban or tax on the bags or containers.